GREER, III, John



John Wesley Greer, lll , 86, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away March 2, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Gail; his children, John Greer IV (Tasha) and Susan Greer (Sam); his grandchildren, Sasha Gifford (Mark), Marlow Greer and Wesley Greer and his five siblings, Grace Phillips, Braxton Greer (Peggy), Sara Boyd, Edward Greer (Sylvia) and Nancy Spickard (Lloyd).



A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.