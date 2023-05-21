GREER, Eurith Braxton"Brack"



Eurith Braxton Greer, age 83, passed away on May 16, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Brack was born on August 22, 1939, in Valdosta, GA to John Wesley Greer, Jr. and Grace Donahue Greer. He grew up in Lakeland, GA and loved playing basketball, tennis and baseball through high school. After graduating, Brack came to Atlanta to attend Georgia Tech, joining Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, and making great friends whom he enjoyed for 60 years.



After graduating from Georgia Tech in 1962, Brack went to work for Ford Motor Company and married the love of his life, Peggy Smith of Atlanta. In 1967 Brack and Peggy became the proud parents of their son, Braxton. All of 1968 found Brack in Vietnam with the US Army where he was awarded the Purple Heart and The Bronze Star Medal. After returning home, Brack went to work in the retail automotive business, eventually owning several dealerships in Georgia and Florida.



Through the years Brack and Peggy enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Their last big trip was to China in 2018. His favorite trip, though, was always back to Lakeland to see old friends and remind everyone that their high school basketball team won the state championship. Brack also loved his cell phone, talking to many friends daily, mostly bragging about the amazing things his three grandchildren were up to. Brack loved eating, and his favorite was Waffle House on Old Milton where staff members Jennifer and Bobbie called him "Mr. Grump."



Brack is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Peggy; his son, Braxton and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; his three grandchildren, Braxton II (Lacey), Cullen (Hannah) and Grace; his siblings, Gracie Phillips; Ed Greer (Sylvia); Sara Boyd; and Nancy Spickard (Lloyd); his sister-in-law, Gail Greer; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Brack was preceded in death by his brother, John Greer.



The family would like to thank Dr. James McKiernan and the staff at Columbia Presbyterian in New York City for giving them 15 extra years with Brack.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Brack's name .



