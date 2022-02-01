GREER, Eugene



Retired Sgt. Eugene Greer was born February 23, 1939, in East St. Louis, Illinois to the late Mary Lou and Lewis Greer. Mr. Greer, Gene as he was affectionately called, moved to Atlanta, GA in the 1970's. He transitioned January 17, 2022.



Gene was married to the former Helen Bentley in 1990. He was a member of the DAV group and met regularly with other Army groups and retirees.



Mr. Greer is survived by his devoted wife Helen Greer; brother David Thompkins of Chicago, Illinois, sisters Eunice Thomas of Chicago, Illinois and Arthary Wickliffe of Douglasville, GA, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, treasured friend McKelson Fraser, God-children and a host of other relatives and friends



Graveside services for Retired Sgt. Eugene Greer, will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 1:00 PM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Sargent Greer will be available for viewing today, February 1, from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW Atlanta, GA 30331,



