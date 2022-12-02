ajc logo
Greenwell, Douglas

Douglas G. Greenwell, Ph.D.

We often sit and talk about the years that have passed, of the happiness and joy we've shared.

We talk of all the laughter, the smiles and the fun.

Before we know it, the tears have begun once again.

Though it brings such comfort to walk down memory lane, it reminds us how life without you has never been the same. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, but missing you is heartache that never goes away.



Forever Loved, Always Missed

Billie & Lisa

