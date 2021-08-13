GREENWAY, Larry
Celebration of Life for Larry Greenwood will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Southview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA 30315. Visitation, August 15, 4-8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral