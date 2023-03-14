Greenwald, Patricia

GREENWALD (SALLEE), Patricia Anne "Pat"



Patricia Anne Sallee Greenwald, age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 1, 2023.



Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where, in high school, she met the love of her life, husband of 69 1/2 years, Howard Greenwald. Together, they raised five children, and through the years added seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sons-in-law, three daughters-in-law, and many four-legged friends. After settling in Atlanta in the early 70s, Pat was the owner and operator of Animal House Grooming. She loved working with animals and cherished her relationships with her clients. Pat also treasured her neighborhood friendships that meant the world to her. She was also an avid gardener and at one time owned over 40 orchids.



In 2019, Pat and Howard made their move to Columbia, South Carolina to be closer to family. Pat will always be remembered for her love of her family, her strong perseverance, and her incredible strength.

