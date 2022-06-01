Greenfield, Zela

GREENFIELD, ZelaAge 91, of Villa Rica, GA, passed on May 27, 2022. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur. Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksOPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different. 9h agoDeKalb delays certifying election results due to prolonged recount7h agoPoll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta12h agoBraves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies9h agoBraves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies9h agoVigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash14h agoThe LatestBrown, Charlesey1h agoHayes, Patricia1h agoParker, Mary1h agoFeaturedCredit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.comMemorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend beginsBraves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins