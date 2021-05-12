Greenfield, Susan

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GREENFIELD (BALOVICH), Susan<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Susan Balovich Greenfield, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. Susan was born October 23, 1945, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was preceded in death by her parents, Francesca (Sue) and Vernon Balovich. Susan is survived by her husband, John Wade Greenfield, her sister, Donna Balovich Behlen, daughters, Francesca Greenfield Townsend (Cab) and Jacqueline Greenfield Land (Adam), grandchildren, Catherine and Cabell Townsend, Emmeline, Julia, and Paul Land, nephew, Charles Behlen, and honorary son, Josh Tukman.<br/><br/>Susan grew up in Mobile, Alabama, attending St. Ignatius Catholic School and Convent of Mercy. She attended Springhill College and received her degree from Louisiana State University. Susan taught elementary school for 29 years, including within the Atlanta Public Schools, military bases in Hawaii, rural schools in Georgia, and at Pace Academy.<br/><br/>A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30327, on Friday, May 14th, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Extra Special People, Inc., 189 VFW Dr., Watkinsville, GA 30677 or Winship Cancer Institute, Office of Gift Accounting/ Winship Cancer Institute, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322-4001. </font><br/>