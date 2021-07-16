GREENE, Velma J.



Remembering the Life of Mrs. Velma J. Greene Saturday, July 17, 2021, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Georgia Memorial Park. Velma was loved by many and leaves to cherish her life and legacy her brother, Nathaniel Coverson Sr. (Debra); sisters, Frances Coverson Jumper, Sandra Richardson (James); nieces Lashante Cox, Brittany Jumper: nephews, Donald Jumper, Nathaniel Coverson Jr.; greatnephews, Cameron Cox and Uryel Diaz; aunts, Anne McDowell, Clytie Grey, Jacquelyn Weeks and uncle Melvin Weeks; other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



