ajc logo
X

Greene, Velma

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GREENE, Velma J.

Remembering the Life of Mrs. Velma J. Greene Saturday, July 17, 2021, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Georgia Memorial Park. Velma was loved by many and leaves to cherish her life and legacy her brother, Nathaniel Coverson Sr. (Debra); sisters, Frances Coverson Jumper, Sandra Richardson (James); nieces Lashante Cox, Brittany Jumper: nephews, Donald Jumper, Nathaniel Coverson Jr.; greatnephews, Cameron Cox and Uryel Diaz; aunts, Anne McDowell, Clytie Grey, Jacquelyn Weeks and uncle Melvin Weeks; other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Allen, Jeffrey
2
Curb, James
3
Fletcher, Willie
4
Howard, Curtis
5
Cooke, Margaret
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top