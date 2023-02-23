Greene, Marjorie

GREENE (TOPPER),



Marjorie Ellen



Marjorie Ellen Topper Greene peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 4:48 PM, at the age of 86. She was born to George and Lillian Topper in New York City, July 20th, 1936. Soon after, she moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where she finished her high school days at Maury high school & Beth El Religious school. Her dream of being an educator led her to attend the University of Georgia where she joined Delta Phi Epsilon, and met her former husband, Martin Greene. She was blessed with four sons, Jeffrey, Marc, Lawrence, and Brian. She spent her life educating children, being an entrepreneur, working with numerous charities and running concession stands for local baseball parks. She was active in Congregation Shearith Israel and an instrumental part in starting special education programs for the Jewish community centers both in Atlanta, Georgia, and Mobile, Alabama. Her two true loves were her family and her yorkies. Whether it was New York, Norfolk, Atlanta, or Mobile, if you met Marsha, she soon became a dear and trusted friend. Whether it was her humor or advice, you could always be sure there was never a filter. Without exception if you knew her- you loved her and felt warm in her presence. Her accolades and leadership roles are too numerous to name here but everyone knew her greatest two titles, and the two she was the proudest of, Grandma and mom. We can never express the impact she has had on so many lives, but we know she is always with us. We were her angels, and now she is ours. She will be loved by her family and friends until the end of time. She leaves behind her most precious assets, her sons Jeffrey, Marc, Lawrence, Brian, and her grandchildren Bradley, Tiger, Zachary, Jack, Joseph, Ari, Michael, Jeremi and Kaila. Her cousins Steven Legum, Suzie Schustek Tuckman, Melissa Legum Inman. Nephew Jason Topper, niece Melanie Topper. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, February 24th at 1 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery - 8100 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23505. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts. Flowers can be sent in her name to H D Oliver Funeral Apartments, 1501 Colonial Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com

