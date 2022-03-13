Hamburger icon
Greene, Lloyd

GREENE, Lloyd

FOREST GREENE MEMORIAL SERVICE

A celebration of the life of Lloyd Forest Greene, who passed on December 15, 2021, will be held on March 20, 2022 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 823 Forge Mill Road, 5 miles east of Blue Ridge on Hwy 515. Masonic Lodge 423 and the Honor Guard from the DAV will assist with the Memorial Service. All Forest's relatives and friends are invited to share in this celebration of life with his family. Lunch will be served afterwards in the lower level of the church.

