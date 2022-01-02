GREENE, Lloyd Forest



Lloyd Forest Greene, age 81, passed away peacefully with his wife and son at his side, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at their home in Fannin County, Georgia.



Forest was born at Emory University Hospital in DeKalb County on September 26, 1940, to the late Lloyd Francis Greene and Margaret Townley Greene. He had lived in Fannin County after his retirement as a letter carrier in Atlanta. He attended Druid Hills High School, served in the U.S. Navy for four years on a destroyer during the Vietnam era out of Pearl Harbor, entered college for two years, then worked at several different occupations. He was an architectural draftsman, a journeyman carpenter (helping build Six Flags), and then applied to be a letter carrier. He loved being out of doors.



Forest is the great-grandson of Clement Clay Comer Greene Sr, who farmed both sides of the Chattahoochee River and operated a ferry across it at the site near where Six Flags is. The First Aid cabin at Six Flags is a replica of the school house on the Greene plantation; the first in the county. When the Greenes heard Sherman was coming, they packed up all they could on their ferry and cut the cable, floating downstream to evade his troops. Sherman used their home for his headquarters.



Forest married Ellen Sills Hart and took her son Joel for his son in 1966. Forest and Ellen liked to travel and especially enjoyed their two long trips across Canada, one by AMTRAK/VIA RAIL and the other by vehicle. They went from coast to coast, seeing relatives scattered from Washington, DC, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and down to Denver, CO. They also took a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands in 1991. They were at Pearl Harbor during the 50th anniversary memorial of the bombing of the Pearl Harbor fleet.



Shortly after permantly moving to Fannin, Forest and Ellen joined Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. They were both active in the church from the beginning. The church expanded and Forest helped build the new sanctuary. He was active and enjoyed both the church services and helping within the church until his health began to deteriorate.



Forest is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ellen Sills Greene, son, Joel Hart Greene, sister, Frances Greene Hobbs (James) of Charlotte, NC, and nephew Patrick Larson (Kathy) of Dudley, NC.



Cremation Society of Georgia has arranged for Forest's cremation. A memorial service will be held later in 2022 after Covid in better weather at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 823 Forge Mill Road, Morganton, GA 30560. A notice will be placed in this newspaper at least one week before the service. If you are a friend of Forest or Ellen, please come to celebrate with other friends.

