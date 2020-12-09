Greene, David

GREENE, Jr., David Daniel



Mr. David Daniel Greene Jr. of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on November 21, 2020. David was reared in Jacksonville, Florida. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He then attended the University of Florida where he was pledged to Phi Delta Theta. Mr. Greene was retired from NCR Corporation. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hudgins Greene, sons Jonathan Greene (Lisa), Colin Greene (Brandi), Rick Winn (Sandy), his sister Robin Fogle (Jay), and his brothers John Ludden and Scott Ludden (Terra). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Harrison Greene, Avery Greene, Adeline Greene, Hampton Greene and Ashley Winn. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a memorial donation, they may be given to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Camp Twin Lakes of Georgia, The Center for the Visually Impaired of Georgia, or a charity of your choice. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

