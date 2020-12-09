X

Greene, David

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GREENE, Jr., David Daniel

Mr. David Daniel Greene Jr. of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on November 21, 2020. David was reared in Jacksonville, Florida. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He then attended the University of Florida where he was pledged to Phi Delta Theta. Mr. Greene was retired from NCR Corporation. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hudgins Greene, sons Jonathan Greene (Lisa), Colin Greene (Brandi), Rick Winn (Sandy), his sister Robin Fogle (Jay), and his brothers John Ludden and Scott Ludden (Terra). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Harrison Greene, Avery Greene, Adeline Greene, Hampton Greene and Ashley Winn. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a memorial donation, they may be given to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Camp Twin Lakes of Georgia, The Center for the Visually Impaired of Georgia, or a charity of your choice. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

A. S. Turner & Sons

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.