GREENE-BUTLER, Margaret



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Margaret Greene-Butler will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, 11 AM, Antioch East Baptist Church, 2353 Old Rex Morrow Rd., Ellenwood, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, a host of other loving relatives, and friends. Viewing today 10 AM - 6 PM and Family hour from 4 to 5 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com





Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

