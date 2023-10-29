Obituaries

Greenblatt, Sharilyn

Oct 29, 2023

GREENBLATT (AGOOS), Sharilyn "Sherry"

Sharilyn "Sherry" Agoos Greenblatt passed away peacefully surrounded by her family October 20, 2023, in Anderson, South Carolina. She was born January 30, 1941, in Augusta, Georgia, to the late Bernard and Beatrice Agoos. Her immediate surviving family is composed of daughter, Susan Greenblatt Lunt; son-in-law, George "Bob" Robert Lunt; and beloved granddaughters, Annabelle Lynn Lunt (fiancée Jack Mahoney), and Julia Mae Lunt. Sherry graduated from Richmond Academy, Augusta, GA, and attended the University of Georgia in Athens, GA, and Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, AL. She held a Master of Fine Arts degree. She was an accomplished artist, but her love of animals led her to find extreme joy and satisfaction as a fund raiser for the Atlanta Humane Society and she dedicated her life to this effort for many years in Atlanta, GA. Sherry retired with her husband, Edward to Blacklick, Ohio, in the fall of 2011, to spend time with her family. We are very blessed to have had Sherry in our lives. She was a truly loved character, and we will miss her feisty, opinionated manner that broke the mold. We remember her as a doting wife to her adored childhood sweetheart and husband Edward, mother, grandmother, incredible cook, art lover, rocking chair collector, mahjong player, animal lover, and friend. Donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, Atlanta, GA.

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