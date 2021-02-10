GREENBLATT, Phyllis Maslia



It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Phyllis Maslia Greenblatt (Mazal) on February 9, 2021. Born 1/4/1956 in Atlanta, GA to Stella Cohen Maslia and Henry Maslia, of blessed memory. Phyllis attended Northside High School and Georgia State University and will always be remembered for her laughter in the classroom. She fought valiantly against ovarian cancer, displaying grace and dignity. Phyllis spent her career in the telecom industry and was a beloved wife to husband, Jules Greenblatt, and devoted mother to son, Sam. She loved her extended family, travel, home life and living every day to the fullest. She especially loved all babies and small children, and they loved her back. Phyllis was dedicated to serving her various charitable causes and her beloved OVS Sisterhood. Phyllis was also deeply engaged in helping others battling ovarian cancer through personal and charitable support. She enjoyed life to the fullest, was loved by many and will be deeply missed. She is survived by husband, Jules Greenblatt; son, Sam Greenblatt; sister, Jeannie (Arthur) Feinstein; brother, Bruce Maslia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Marty Spiegelman and Lisa and Marty Halpern; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a whole clan of aunts, uncles and cousins. If you choose, you may make a donation in Phyllis's honor to Ovarian Cancer Research Association, Congregation OVS, One Good Deed of JF&CS or the charity of your choosing. The funeral will be held via Zoom at 10:30 AM Wednesday at Arlington. Shiva will be observed via Zoom on Wednesday and Thursday evening. For the Zoom link and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

