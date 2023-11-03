GREEN, Shirley
Age 78, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 27, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
GREEN, Shirley
Age 78, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 27, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral