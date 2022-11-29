GREEN, Peggy Hawkins



Peggy Hawkins Green, age 83, of Cumming, Georgia, peacefully passed on Monday, November 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS. She is survived by her children, Keith (Penny) Green, Kelly (Linda) Green and Carol (Bob) Hathaway; her sister, Patricia Olson; niece, Laura (Matt) Gossage; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Peggy is best known for her tenacious, patriotic, outspoken spirit and is loved by many friends and family.



Her faith guided her to Johns Creek United Methodist Church, where she found her church home for more than 20 years and is where she met many of her closest friends. She remained very active by participating in the Open Door Sunday School Class, Mary Martha Circle, and many other programs.



In addition to her favorite job as a mom/Mimi/Grandma, she became a very successful businesswoman, realtor and real estate investor.



Spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for Thanksgiving (or any holiday) on a perfectly decorated table brought her great joy.



Her love for America led her to the Republican Women of Forsyth County, where she participated for more than 15 years and held many offices, including President and Treasurer.



Peggy loved to spend time with her family, read, and was an avid quilter.



A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held on TODAY, November 29, at 2 PM at Johns Creek United Methodist Church at 11180 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30097. The family will greet visitors after the service in the Gathering Room. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcdonaldandson.com.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Johns Creek United Methodist Church https://www.johnscreekumc.org or the ALS Foundation of Georgia. http://webga.alsa.org



Peggy lived her life by her own terms. God, Family, Country.



