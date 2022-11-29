ajc logo
X

Green, Peggy

Obituaries
11 hours ago

GREEN, Peggy Hawkins

Peggy Hawkins Green, age 83, of Cumming, Georgia, peacefully passed on Monday, November 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ALS. She is survived by her children, Keith (Penny) Green, Kelly (Linda) Green and Carol (Bob) Hathaway; her sister, Patricia Olson; niece, Laura (Matt) Gossage; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Peggy is best known for her tenacious, patriotic, outspoken spirit and is loved by many friends and family.

Her faith guided her to Johns Creek United Methodist Church, where she found her church home for more than 20 years and is where she met many of her closest friends. She remained very active by participating in the Open Door Sunday School Class, Mary Martha Circle, and many other programs.

In addition to her favorite job as a mom/Mimi/Grandma, she became a very successful businesswoman, realtor and real estate investor.

Spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for Thanksgiving (or any holiday) on a perfectly decorated table brought her great joy.

Her love for America led her to the Republican Women of Forsyth County, where she participated for more than 15 years and held many offices, including President and Treasurer.

Peggy loved to spend time with her family, read, and was an avid quilter.

A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held on TODAY, November 29, at 2 PM at Johns Creek United Methodist Church at 11180 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30097. The family will greet visitors after the service in the Gathering Room. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements are in the care of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming, Georgia, 30040, 770-886-9899.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Johns Creek United Methodist Church https://www.johnscreekumc.org or the ALS Foundation of Georgia. http://webga.alsa.org

Peggy lived her life by her own terms. God, Family, Country.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: courtesy of family

Lawrence Hepburn added hard truths to GA history books
5h ago
Sallaway, Eboni
11h ago
Harris, Carl
11h ago
Featured

Credit: JEROME DELAY

Follow US vs. Iran in today’s World Cup Games
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
4h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top