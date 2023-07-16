GREEN, Nancy



Mrs. Green, age 102, gained her heavenly wings on July 5, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 11 AM at Greater New Light Baptist Church, 2540 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Leland Jones, Pastor. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. On Friday, July 21: Viewing, 10 AM - 4 PM; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony, 5 PM; and Visitation, 6 - 8 PM, all at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





