Green, Nancy

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

GREEN, Nancy

Mrs. Green, age 102, gained her heavenly wings on July 5, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 22, 11 AM at Greater New Light Baptist Church, 2540 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Leland Jones, Pastor. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. On Friday, July 21: Viewing, 10 AM - 4 PM; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony, 5 PM; and Visitation, 6 - 8 PM, all at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hampton residents stunned by 4 shooting deaths in peaceful neighborhood6h ago

Credit: File

Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
14h ago

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
14h ago

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny lives. Kevin is very good at finding them
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Swift, Leila
1h ago
Farris, Evan
1h ago
Gansser, Walter
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
19h ago
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
7h ago
Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top