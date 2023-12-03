Obituaries

Green, Leslie

File photo
File photo
Dec 3, 2023

GREEN, Leslie "Les" John

Leslie "Les" John Green, aged 92, died on November 23, 2023. He was born in England to Robert and Edith Green. His career as a Telecommunications Engineer spanned forty years and three countries - England, Canada and the USA, finally settling in Atlanta, in 1979. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita; sons: Kenneth (Suzanne), Michael (Paula), Geoffrey (Garet), Robert (Amanda); beloved granddaughters: Elizabeth and Josephine; and sister, Marian. Les was a gentle man, loving husband, proud and supportive of his sons and a devoted grandfather. He will always be remembered by family, friends and colleagues for his kindness, integrity, wry sense of humor and really bad puns. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta, (678) 514-1000.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services

3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com/

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