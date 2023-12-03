GREEN, Leslie "Les" John



Leslie "Les" John Green, aged 92, died on November 23, 2023. He was born in England to Robert and Edith Green. His career as a Telecommunications Engineer spanned forty years and three countries - England, Canada and the USA, finally settling in Atlanta, in 1979. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita; sons: Kenneth (Suzanne), Michael (Paula), Geoffrey (Garet), Robert (Amanda); beloved granddaughters: Elizabeth and Josephine; and sister, Marian. Les was a gentle man, loving husband, proud and supportive of his sons and a devoted grandfather. He will always be remembered by family, friends and colleagues for his kindness, integrity, wry sense of humor and really bad puns. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta, (678) 514-1000.



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