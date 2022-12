GREEN, John Edward



November 20, 1934 – December 5, 2022. John E. Green "Johnny", age 88, passed away on December 5, 2022. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, December 16, 2022 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033. A funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 600 Mountain View Drive, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30083.