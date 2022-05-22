GREEN, Hope



Hope was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 27, 1947, to Hanley and Mildred Green. She passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2022. Her family moved to Charlotte, NC in 1960, where she graduated from East Mecklenburg High School. She went on to attend Lees McRae University and graduated from Georgia State University. Hope spent several years as a marketing rep with Nabisco and ultimately joined with her father to form Green Associates, where they were manufacturing reps for several lines of maternity clothing. Upon Hanley's retirement, Hope took over the business and maintained it as one of the top in the country. Hope was a kind and generous person who had the gift of gab. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her brother, Larry (Ellen) Green of Overland Park, KS; nephew, Aaron (Amy) Green, also of Overland Park; great-nephew, Conner Green, as well as cousins and friends. A funeral for Hope will be held at a later date in Charlotte, NC. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

