GREEN, Charles



Born February 23, 1935, departed his life on October 17, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Barbara Green, and his children. Vincent Green, Rebon Daniel, Edwin Green, Susan Worthy, and Rhonda Mims. Charles was a faithful member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church and a dedicated member of Booker T. Washington alumni group class of 1952.



Viewing will be held, Friday, 10/21/2022 from 4 PM – 7 PM at Carl M. Williams Funeral Home, 492 Larkin Street SW, Atlanta, GA. 30313 Celebration of Life will be held at Providence Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, 10/22/2022 @ 11 A.M.. 2295 Benjamin E Mays Drive, SW Atlanta, GA 30311

