GREDYS, Robert Daniel



Robert Daniel Gredys, age 80, died on March 10, 2022 at home in Marietta, GA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lorraine (Haase); daughters Laura Martin (Thomas) of Brookhaven, GA and Carolyn Hughes (Todd) of Roswell, GA; grandchildren Kelsey Hughes, Maggie Hughes, and Faith Hughes; sister Susan (Daniel) Feuer; and several nieces and nephews. Bob loved fly fishing, miniatures, crossword puzzles, classic cars, cruising, and reading. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, who will miss their "Papa" tremendously. He was an active member of the Lucky Eight homeowners' association in Ellijay, GA, and treasurer for the Atlanta Miniature society. He never met a stranger and had a wonderful sense of humor. Bob was born on April 10, 1941 in Cleveland, OH to the late Daniel Gredys and Janet (Brown) Gredys. After graduating from Brush High School in Lyndhurst, OH in 1959, Bob attended Lehigh University where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Fraternity. Following his 1963 graduation, Bob worked for Bethlehem Steel for 25 years before starting a small manufacturing business in Marietta, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 22nd at 10:00 AM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta, GA. The 11:00 AM service will be officiated by Chuck Roberts of The Peachtree Church, where Bob was a member. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation



(https://cholangiocarcinoma.org) or



Chattahoochee Riverkeepers (https://chattahoochee.org).



We have peace in knowing he is Home with his Lord.



