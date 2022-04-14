ajc logo
X

Greaves, Charlotte

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GREAVES (THOMAS), Charlotte Lynette

Charlotte Lynette Thomas Greaves passed away on January 12, 2022, in her Dunwoody, GA home. A native of Toledo, OH, she was a graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School. After a brief career as a beautician she moved to Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated with honors in Education in 1976 from Georgia State University and received a Master of Arts in Teaching from Emory University in 1980. She taught for over 35 years in Dekalb County and was voted Teacher-of-the-Year twice. After her retirement she was in demand as a substitute and tutor until health issues required her to stop in 2016. The memorial service for Ms. Charlotte Greaves is set for April 16, 2022, at 1 PM at Lilburn Alliance Church, 5915 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. Visitation at 12:30 PM. You can also view the live stream by searching for "Charlotte Greaves Memorial Service" at www.facebook.com/watch/live. In lieu of flowers, the family requests an expression of sympathy be made at www.everloved.com/life-of/charlotte-greaves.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ethridge, Timothy
Bradley, William
2h ago
Burns, Annie
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top