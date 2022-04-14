Greaves, Charlotte

GREAVES (THOMAS), Charlotte Lynette



Charlotte Lynette Thomas Greaves passed away on January 12, 2022, in her Dunwoody, GA home. A native of Toledo, OH, she was a graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School. After a brief career as a beautician she moved to Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated with honors in Education in 1976 from Georgia State University and received a Master of Arts in Teaching from Emory University in 1980. She taught for over 35 years in Dekalb County and was voted Teacher-of-the-Year twice. After her retirement she was in demand as a substitute and tutor until health issues required her to stop in 2016. The memorial service for Ms. Charlotte Greaves is set for April 16, 2022, at 1 PM at Lilburn Alliance Church, 5915 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. Visitation at 12:30 PM. You can also view the live stream by searching for "Charlotte Greaves Memorial Service" at www.facebook.com/watch/live. In lieu of flowers, the family requests an expression of sympathy be made at www.everloved.com/life-of/charlotte-greaves.

