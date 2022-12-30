GRAZIANO, Richard
77, of Kennesaw, Georgia. Visitation: Friday, December 30, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Georgia. Graveside Service: Friday, December 30, 2022, 2:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home - Villa Rica Chapel
306 Westview Drive
Villa Rica, GA
30180
https://www.jones-wynn.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
