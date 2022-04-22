ajc logo
X

Gray, Robin

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRAY, Robin Bryant

Robin Bryant Gray, Ph.D.., passed away on April 6, 2022, at the age of 96 with family by his side.

Dr. Gray was considered one of the leading experts on vertical flight, and helped build the School of Aerospace Engineering at Georgia Tech into one of the top aerospace schools in the world. He was instrumental in acquiring the U.S. Army's Rotorcraft Center at Tech, which has educated numerous Army leaders in helicopter design, engineering, and operations. As a professor, the school's assistant director, acting director and Regents' Professor, he taught many thousands of students, including several astronauts and Army leaders. Dr. Gray earned the Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering degree at Georgia Tech, and his Ph.D. in Aeronautical Engineering, at Princeton University.

Dr. Gray's 43 years of research activities covered more than 20 investigations into rotocraft technology and fluid mechanics, earning him numerous awards and accolades, including development of the world's first practical helicopter and induction into the Vertical Flight Society's Hall of Fame. He was a member of the American Helicopter Society, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the American Society for Engineering Education, and the Society of the Sigma Xi. "Professor Gray was not only an exceptional scholar, teacher, and mentor but was also an incredible human being," said William R. T. Oakes Professor and Aerospace School Chair Mark Costello. "He was a giant in his field and at the same time, humble and kind."

Robin was part of the "greatest generation" and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, achieving the rank of Lieutenant.

Robin served as a Councilman and Vice Mayor of the city of North Atlanta (now Brookhaven). He was a devoted churchgoer and served as a deacon, treasurer and chair of the Oglethorpe and the Providence Presbyterian Churches.

Robin was born in Statesville, North Carolina, on December 4, 1925. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Annie; two brothers, James and Boyd; and two sisters, Ruth and Annie Laurie. Robin is survived by his wife, Fran, with whom he shared a loving and devoted 72-year marriage; his sons, Robin Jr. (Sally) and Carl (Lois); and two grandchildren, McKee (Luke Krenik) and Matthew. He is also survived by his brother John. He is remembered with love by Carl's stepdaughters, Theresa Brewer (Tim Currier) and Sharon Brewer (Brian Rogge).

Dr. Gray will be buried in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Robin B. Gray Scholarship fund at the School of Aerospace Engineering at Georgia Tech.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
A small plane crashed near the General Mills factory in Covington on Thursday evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington4h ago
Several children lived in this Loganville home that was set ablaze by one of the siblings Sunday morning, according to police. A 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire
6h ago
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process
10h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
10h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
10h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
8h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Clay, Hattie
1h ago
Mandy, Randy
1h ago
Featured
Christian Eppinger, 22, who is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer, was granted bond earlier this week. A hearing was held Thursday night to reconsider that bond.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton judge raises bond for suspect accused of shooting officer
4h ago
Stacey Abrams to deliver Spelman College’s commencement address
9h ago
13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top