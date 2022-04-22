GRAY, Robin Bryant



Robin Bryant Gray, Ph.D.., passed away on April 6, 2022, at the age of 96 with family by his side.



Dr. Gray was considered one of the leading experts on vertical flight, and helped build the School of Aerospace Engineering at Georgia Tech into one of the top aerospace schools in the world. He was instrumental in acquiring the U.S. Army's Rotorcraft Center at Tech, which has educated numerous Army leaders in helicopter design, engineering, and operations. As a professor, the school's assistant director, acting director and Regents' Professor, he taught many thousands of students, including several astronauts and Army leaders. Dr. Gray earned the Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering degree at Georgia Tech, and his Ph.D. in Aeronautical Engineering, at Princeton University.



Dr. Gray's 43 years of research activities covered more than 20 investigations into rotocraft technology and fluid mechanics, earning him numerous awards and accolades, including development of the world's first practical helicopter and induction into the Vertical Flight Society's Hall of Fame. He was a member of the American Helicopter Society, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the American Society for Engineering Education, and the Society of the Sigma Xi. "Professor Gray was not only an exceptional scholar, teacher, and mentor but was also an incredible human being," said William R. T. Oakes Professor and Aerospace School Chair Mark Costello. "He was a giant in his field and at the same time, humble and kind."



Robin was part of the "greatest generation" and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, achieving the rank of Lieutenant.



Robin served as a Councilman and Vice Mayor of the city of North Atlanta (now Brookhaven). He was a devoted churchgoer and served as a deacon, treasurer and chair of the Oglethorpe and the Providence Presbyterian Churches.



Robin was born in Statesville, North Carolina, on December 4, 1925. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Annie; two brothers, James and Boyd; and two sisters, Ruth and Annie Laurie. Robin is survived by his wife, Fran, with whom he shared a loving and devoted 72-year marriage; his sons, Robin Jr. (Sally) and Carl (Lois); and two grandchildren, McKee (Luke Krenik) and Matthew. He is also survived by his brother John. He is remembered with love by Carl's stepdaughters, Theresa Brewer (Tim Currier) and Sharon Brewer (Brian Rogge).



Dr. Gray will be buried in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Robin B. Gray Scholarship fund at the School of Aerospace Engineering at Georgia Tech.



