Gray, Laurel

CRAFT, Laurel Dean Gray



Mrs. Laurel Dean Gray Craft of Decatur, GA wife of Dr. Thomas Fisher Craft, Jr. formerly of Decatur, and daughter of the late Rev. Lawrence Candler and Inez Dean Gray of Fort Valley, GA, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Woodstock, GA. She was the paternal granddaughter of Lawrence Peter and Myrtis Everett Gray of Fort Valley; and the maternal granddaughter of Samuel Randolph and Frances Young Dean of Darien, GA. Mrs. Craft was a graduate of Miller High School in Macon, GA, and a Fourth-Generation graduate of Wesleyan College in Macon. After her marriage to Dr. Craft, she taught for a number of years in the Atlanta School System. She was a member of Decatur First United Methodist Church. She was a member of a number of genealogical societies and held offices in several. Among these were The Order of First Families of Virginia, The Society of First Families of South Carolina, First Families of Georgia, Daughters of Colonial Wars, Daughters of the American Colonists, The Jamestown Society, Magna Charta Dames, The Order of the Crown of Charlemagne, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, U.S. Daughters of 1812, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames XVII Century, Dames of the Court of Honor, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Descendants of Colonial Cavaliers 1640-1660, OAAA, American Descendants of the House of Burgesses, and The Order of the Merovingian Dynasty. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Gary David (Deana Craft) Trott of Kennesaw, two grandsons, Michael David Trott of Woodstock and Scott Wesley Trott and wife Collins of Dothan, AL, and two great-grandsons. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 followed by interment at Decatur Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Laura Rappold of Decatur First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210-4462 in Laurel's memory. Arrangements handled by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

