GRAY, Karen Madison J.D.



November 3, 1969 - July 12, 2022



Omaha, NE- Died unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 52 at her home in Omaha, NE. Arrangements by HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com