GRAY, James Daniel "Dan"



Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Dr. James Daniel "Dan" Gray age 83 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Sunday, April 10, 2022. Mr. Gray was born in Randolph, Alabama, the son of the late James Smith Gray and the late Bernice Smitherman Gray, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, former member of the Jefferson Rotary Club and a Volunteer with Helping Hands at Jefferson Elementary School. Mr. Gray served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a Graduate of the University of Alabama and Georgia State University having received his PHD, Bachelor's and Master's Degrees, and enjoyed a successful career as an Educator, retiring as the Vice President of Dekalb Technical College. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gray is preceded by his sister, Dot Nelems. Survivors include his wife, Mildred Daniel Gray of Jefferson. Daughters, Michelle Lust (Karl) of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Karen Gray of Lawrenceville, Pam Travelstead (Eddie) of Cumming. Son, Brad Jackson (Heather) of Jefferson. Grandchildren, Courtney Vincent, Matthew Lust (Samantha), Michael Lust, Blake Travelstead, Kyle Travelstead and Rindy Grubb. Great-grandchildren, Karston and Summit Lust. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Reverend Sean Myers and Reverend Mike Davis officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Eddie Travelstead, Karl Lust, Matthew Lust, Michael Lust, Blake Travelstead and Kyle Travelstead. The family will receive friends at the Church 1:00 - 2:00 PM prior to the service Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Dr. James Daniel "Dan" Gray to the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia at www.alz.org Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com

