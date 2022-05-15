GRAY, George



George Gray, age 88, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at home. George is survived by his wife and best friend of over 58 years, Margaret "Maggie" Brubaker Gray, his two daughters, Christina Tonti (Robert) and Caroline Price (David); his grandchildren Gray and Lara Deuber, and Rebecca, Emily and Allison Price; his nephews Gray Sass (Nancy), David Sass and John Sass (Sara); great-nieces Jennifer Young (Eric), Robyn Sass (Mike) and Erica Sass; and great-nieces and nephews Grayson, Sophia and Christopher Young and Annabelle and Elaina Keegan. George was born in Akron, Ohio to Verena and C. Audley Gray, and reared in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He attended Case Western Reserve Academy, was graduated from Haverford College in Pennsylvania with a BA in Political Science in 1955 and then received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1959 after two years of military service in the 701st AAA Battalion in Pittsburgh from 1955 to 1957. He was the CFO for Royal Crown Cola (in a town where Coca Cola was king) until 1984 and then was CFO at Trax, Inc. until his retirement. George volunteered countless hours for FOSSL (Sandy Springs Library) and for Northside Auxiliary. He loved laughter, travel, reading, Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, time with his family and a good beer or gin martini. He is missed terribly by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Audrena Gray Craig. A family memorial service will take place later this summer. Heartfelt thanks to his gentle caregivers these past months - Johnnie Glee and Aciba Peoples. Angels truly do walk among us.

