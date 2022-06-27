GRAY, Betty (Austin)



Mrs. Betty Austin Gray, 88, of Mableton passed away on June 24, 2022 in a local healthcare facility. She was born on July 1, 1933 in Carrollton, Georgia to the daughter of the late Robert Rayford Austin and Katie Louise House Austin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Owen Gray. Survivors include a daughter, Della-Lisa Gray of Mableton and a sister, Lanette Horton of Mt. Zion.



Mrs. Gray was a lifelong educator who also served four terms on the Cobb County Board of Education from 1992-2008. She began her teaching career in 1953 in Alabama before joining Cobb County in 1957. Betty worked as teacher, counselor, and administrator, at a number of schools over four decades. In 1972, Mrs. Gray became the first woman principal in the Cobb County School District. Mrs. Gray received the Horace Sturgis Award for excellence in education in 1990 from the Marietta Kiwanis and was a 1991 nominee for the YWCA Tribute to Women of Achievement in Business and Industry. In 2004, Pebblebrook High School honored her by establishing the Betty Gray Enrichment Center on its campus.



Mrs. Gray was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Mableton. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 27, 2022 between 1 PM and 2 PM, at the church.



Funeral Services will follow at 2 PM, with Reverend Jeffery O'Neal and Reverend Grant Perry officiating. Music will be provided by David Periconi. Dudley Harper, Gary Harper, Austin Harper, Steve Hamilton, Lindsey Tipp and Jody Bogozan will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Union Campground Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ASPCA. Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at



www.hightowerfunerahome.com.



Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

