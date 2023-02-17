X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gray, Beth

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRAY (BARE), Beth Ann

Beth Ann Bare Gray, of Dacula, passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on the morning of February 13, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bettye Jene Bare and James Watson Bare, Sr.; and husband, William Jon Gray, Sr. She is survived by her beloved siblings, Stephanie Bare Reardon (Michael) and James W. Bare, Jr.,;her cherished children, Stephanie Albritton (Clint), Dylan Gray, and Jacob Gray, and the treasured children of her heart, Sarah Choi, Christine Gray, and Billy Gray; along with so many dear and precious friends; and with special gratitude and love for the friendship, care, and support of Jena Springer, Ahmad Khaled, and Tina Worthington. Beth was born in Charleston, West Virginia and attended Dade Christian School in Miami (class of '74). She graduated with her bachelor's degree in education from Georgia State University and later obtained her M.Ed. and Ed.S. from Piedmont College. She gave her heart to the children, faculty, staff, and community of Rebecca Minor Elementary until her retirement. Beth was a fixer, a helper, a counselor, a teacher, and a friend to anyone in need. She will be sorely missed, but we know she will live on in the countless hearts and lives she touched. We love you, Beth! A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Beth will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 17 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM. A PRIVATE interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Lawrenceville

120 Scenic Highway

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure13h ago

Credit: Fox 5

Fox 5 reporter Aungelique Proctor returns on air after stomach cancer fight
13h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Group files complaints against Georgia attorneys over issues stemming from 2020 election
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb school board extends Superintendent Ragsdale’s contract
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Watkins, Charles
Bennett, Cree
1h ago
Anganette, Loubeau
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday
13h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top