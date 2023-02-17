Gray, Beth

GRAY (BARE), Beth Ann



Beth Ann Bare Gray, of Dacula, passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on the morning of February 13, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bettye Jene Bare and James Watson Bare, Sr.; and husband, William Jon Gray, Sr. She is survived by her beloved siblings, Stephanie Bare Reardon (Michael) and James W. Bare, Jr.,;her cherished children, Stephanie Albritton (Clint), Dylan Gray, and Jacob Gray, and the treasured children of her heart, Sarah Choi, Christine Gray, and Billy Gray; along with so many dear and precious friends; and with special gratitude and love for the friendship, care, and support of Jena Springer, Ahmad Khaled, and Tina Worthington. Beth was born in Charleston, West Virginia and attended Dade Christian School in Miami (class of '74). She graduated with her bachelor's degree in education from Georgia State University and later obtained her M.Ed. and Ed.S. from Piedmont College. She gave her heart to the children, faculty, staff, and community of Rebecca Minor Elementary until her retirement. Beth was a fixer, a helper, a counselor, a teacher, and a friend to anyone in need. She will be sorely missed, but we know she will live on in the countless hearts and lives she touched. We love you, Beth! A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Beth will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 17 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM. A PRIVATE interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

