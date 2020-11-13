GRAY, Barry



Age 64, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on November 7, 2020. Born December 10, 1955, Barry was the son of the late Allen Gray. Barry was an active community servant that has left a permanent mark on our local community. After graduation from Jackson State University, Barry relocated to Atlanta where he held positions with the Boy Scouts of America, in the Banking industry, and Commercial Real Estate. He was also very actively involved in community organizations: Decatur Rotary, Georgia Perimeter College Board of Directors, 100 Black Men Inc., Georgia Statewide Spelling Bee Judge, and Unconditional Love for Children Inc. He is survived by his wife, Maxicina Gray, son, Michael Gray, mother, Gwendolyn Gray, siblings, James Jones, Walter (Paulette) Gray, Sr., godmother, Ernestine Mack, and family and friends. The family is planning a viewing service at Gregory Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, Saturday, November 14, from 2 PM - 4 PM. CDC Social Distancing Protocols will be observed. Masks must be worn. In lieu of usual remembrances, please make donations to Unconditional Love for Children, PO Box 1767, Tucker, GA 30085, or Georgia State University.

