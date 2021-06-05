GRAY, Barbara



Mrs. Barbara Wright Gray, age 90 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 after suffering from a heart attack. She was born February 5, 1931 in Tallapoosa, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Charles Madison Wright and the late Mrs. Bessie Thompson Wright. She was a graduate of Fulton High School in Atlanta. Mrs. Gray worked as a secretary for Lithia Heights Baptist Church. She was a loving wife and grandmother who loved taking care of her family. Mrs. Gray was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Lithia Springs.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Gray and her sisters, Ann Wright and Betty Wright.



Mrs. Gray is survived by her husband of 72 years, Mr. Samuel Donald "Don" Gray of Douglasville; her son and daughter-in-law, Samuel Donald Gray, Jr. and his wife, Julie Gray of Griffin; grandchildren, Chelley and Dave Williams of Douglasville, Emily and Chad Wilson of Roopville, Lee Gray of Conyers and Lauren Gray of Kansas City; many great-grandchildren that she loved very much.



In accordance with Mrs. Gray's wishes, she will be cremated. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church Lithia Springs, Monday, June 7, 2021 from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Dr. Louie Winstead and Rev. Kevin McKoy officiating. Inurnment will be in Crestlawn Cemetery in Atlanta.



Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.


