GRAVES, Raphael K.



Raphael K. Graves of Marietta, GA, died March 15, 2022 at age 88. A graduate of Mercer University and Emory University School of Medicine, Dr. Graves practiced Surgical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine for more than 35 years until his medical retirement. Following his residency at Emory, he served in the US Airforce as a Pathologist at the USAF Medical Center, Wiesbaden, Germany and the 7272 Airbase hospital in the Kingdom of Libya. During the Vietnam conflict Dr. Graves was Chief of Flight Medical Services at the Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base. He founded and served for 25 years as Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Services at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. In retirement he pursued many travel and intellectual interests. Among these were publication of numerous humorous articles, financial monographs, several cookbooks and three compiled volumes of World and European history. Dr. Graves is survived by Constance Graves, RN, his wife of 64 years, three children, and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your local PBS station.

