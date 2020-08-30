GRAVES, John F. Mr. John F. Graves, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away in Bonita Springs, Florida on August 27, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Shirley Graves, his children Kathleen, Karen (Lee), Marilyn, and John (Beth), his grandchildren Melissa (Bill), Jennifer (Adam), Jeremy, Chelsea and Caitlin, and his great grandchildren Grant and Hunter. John was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 27, 1926. He is preceded by his father John Otis Graves and his mother Ruth Breck Graves. He was the oldest of five siblings. Preceding him are Lawrence Graves, Ruth Webb (Butler) and Donald Graves (Lola). He is survived by his sister Evelyn Collins and sister-in-law Helen Graves. He also has many loving cousins, nieces and nephews he adored. John received his degree from Georgia State University, where he also met his wife Shirley. John served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He was a senior executive with the Upjohn Company where he worked for 40 years and where he retired from in 1988. John and Shirley have lived in the Worthington Country Club in Bonita Springs, Florida for many years. John loved to play golf and kept all the golf scores for the entire community. He also was an avid reader and managed their community library. Worthington Country Club dedicated their library to John for his many years of volunteer service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor John's life may send donations to the Café of Life, an organization caring for those in need in Bonita Springs at this most difficult time. Café of Life, Inc., P.O. Box 367794, Bonita Springs, FL 34136 (https://cafeoflife.org/donate/)

