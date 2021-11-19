GRAVES, Jacquelin Marie



Jacquelin Marie Eckhoff Graves was born at home in Wilmer, AL on Jan 18, 1937. She died suddenly on All Saints' Day, Nov 7. She was 84.



She grew up in a large, loving family that supported each other throughout their lifetimes. Jackie was 8th of nine children. She is survived by her son, Lee Graves, brother Oz Eckhoff (Ann), sisters Yvonne Evans and Melba Arnold, and close niece Kim Fair (Reuben) as well as many other dear nieces and nephews and her church family.



Her father, Henry Eckhoff and mother, Edna Crawley Eckhoff encouraged education. Jackie received her BS in Nursing from the U of AL and her MS in Nursing from Emory University where she taught nursing. She was nurturing toward others both in her work (as unit director of the Alcohol and Drug Unit at GMHI, school nurse, hospice nurse, etc.) and also in everyday life (complimenting the checkout girl or flirting with the waiter).



After the death of her husband, the love of her life, the Reverend George Dominick, Jackie moved to Wesley Woods retirement home where she participated in many activities and volunteered for leadership positions. She had many kind friends there.



Faith and good works were very important to her. She was an involved longtime member of Central Congregational United Church of Christ where donations can be made in her name in lieu of flowers-at 2676 Clairmont Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA.



A memorial service for Jackie will be held at CCUCC on Sun, Nov. 28th at 2:30 PM.

