GRAVES, Jack Lanius



Jack Lanius Graves passed away October 6, 2022, at Emory/Decatur Hospital. He was 94 years old - born May 5 (Cinco de Mayo), 1928. Jack was preceded in death by his father, James Napier Graves, Sr.; his mother, Mary Sue (Hite) Richardson; his brother, James, Jr.; and his eldest son, Jack, Jr. who passed this past August. Those in his immediate family who are left behind and who loved him dearly are his wife of 33 years, Nancy (Batte) Graves; daughters, Jane Gillespie (Jeff) of Leeds, AL and Jenna Rutledge (Tony) of Sheffield, AL; son, Duane Graves (Jane) of St. Petersburg, FL; sister, Margaret Ann (Graves) Williams of Decatur, GA; five grandchildren: Craig, Destin, Andy, Betsy, and Will; and five greats: Ava, Jason, Matthew, Ella, and Norah. Jack was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a BSAE degree, and was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University with a Master's degree in Public Health. As a young father, he loved the time spent being a Scout Master in both Shelbyville, TN and Sheffield, AL - proud of mentoring each Scout - special pride in those who attained the rank of "Eagle." He retired in 1994 in Atlanta after a long and rewarding career at Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Division of Reproductive Health, which worked in unison with USAID. This connection took him to over 40 countries through the years, and he developed friendships worldwide that lasted a lifetime. Jack lived according to the words of Thomas Paine: "The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion." He was a kind and generous man - a true citizen of the world. A private graveside gathering for the immediate family was held at Floral Hills Cemetery in Tucker, GA. If you would like to honor Jack, please consider a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at: www.asturner.com/obituaries/obituary-listings as well as other online venues.



