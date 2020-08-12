GRAVELY, John Stuart John Stuart Gravely, age 53, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away on August 4. Born in Charleston, WV, he was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Woodbury Forest School, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina School of International Business. An accomplished entrepreneur, John was Founder and CEO of two different Atlanta based startup software companies, c360 Solutions and ClickDimensions. Professional associates considered him a role model, friend and an honest business leader. His wife, Kimberly McEwen Gravely, son, Ethan Gravely and daughter, Taylor Gravely survive John. Also surviving are John's mother, Robin Moule Gravely, his father William Schaum Gravely II and his wife Pamela, and his brother William Schaum Gravely III, his wife Morgan and their son Will. Additional survivors are his brother-in-law Travis McEwen, his wife Francine and their three children, and many cousins and close friends who will miss him dearly. John will be remembered by all for his adventurous spirit and wonderful sense of humor. He loved hiking, biking, spearfishing, playing the guitar and traveling to many parts of the world. A private memorial service will be held. Memorials may be sent to: National Park Foundation at 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. Or online: nationalparks.org Arrangements are by Mackey at Century Drive, Greenville, SC (www.mackeycenturydrive.com).

