GRASSIE, Martha Lynn



Martha Lynn Grassie of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021, at Harbor Grace Hospice, Atlanta. Born on November 7, 1951, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to Martha (Santrock) and William Grassie, Lynn was raised in Dunbar, West Virginia. She was a 1969 graduate of Dunbar High School and received a bachelor's degree in Sociology from Marshall University where she also completed graduate courses in Political Science. Lynn later completed a two-year technical degree in computer science. After moving to Atlanta in 1981, Lynn worked in various occupations including as a DFAC caseworker, caterer, landscaper and most recently as a librarian specializing in children's books. A voracious reader, Lynn had a deep knowledge of many genres of literature. Lynn was a loving mother to her son John Samuel "Jack" Giannini to whom she passed on her passion of reading and love of and compassion for animals. Lynn was immensely proud of Jack and loved to listen to him play the piano. Lynn was predeceased by her parents. In addition to her son Jack and daughter-in-law Julia, Lynn is survived by her sister Pat (Bill) Humphreys of Dunbar, West Virginia, brother Bud Grassie of West Palm Beach, Florida and nieces and nephews Michelle Grassie, Erin Grassie, Keith Grassie, Stephen Humphreys and Patrick (Autumn) Humphreys and great- nephew Henry Humphreys. Lynn is also survived by close family members Alice Goff, Mary McCormick and Gloria Grassie, ex-husband John Giannini and lifelong friend Pam Steelhammer. The family will hold a private service in West Virginia later this year.

