GRAPEVINE, Ron



Ron Grapevine passed away in his sleep in the early morning of June 13, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Avid runner and computer wizard, Ron made friends wherever he roamed. A night with friends and family at a local pub listening to Irish music was his idea of a great time. Known as Peachtree Ron, he ran the Peachtree Road Race 37 years in a row, and followed up each race with a truck full of craft beer that he shared with friends and fellow runners. Ron could fix any kind of appliance, computer, car, gadget, roof, or electrical device. Neighbors were known to call him in the middle of the night with plumbing issues. He was a dishwasher par excellence and set a high standard at family reunions. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1949 to Arvilla Noble Grapevine and Henry M. Grapevine, Ron was raised in central Florida. An Air Force veteran, Ron was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War (he could even fix airplanes). He studied electrical engineering at the University of Central Florida on the GI bill and then attended Georgia Tech where he received his MSEE in 1980. Ron was at the vanguard of the personal computer revolution and worked at several Atlanta technology companies before turning his basement into a high-tech computer lab. Leading his top-tier executive staff were his cherished children Rebecca and Sean, from a very young age, who were joined by a motley crew of cats and dogs. Entire generations of neighborhood schoolchildren turned to Ron for help with their science projects. He was a fun-loving and devoted husband who encouraged and supported his wife of 45 years at every turn during her multi-faceted career at Emory University. She depended on his good cheer, spirit of invention, and zest for life. They traveled far and wide together. Ron was also a dog whisperer. Even after his diagnosis with early onset Alzheimer's disease, he ran his own "nonprofit" doggy daycare out of the backyard to help neighbors and their pets. As the disease progressed, care workers, too, came under his spell of good cheer. Ron always loved a good (or bad) joke. He was, in short, a force of nature. Care workers Antina Thorpe, Princess Thomas, Chamus Cooks, Alex Abraham, and Rosemarie Housen, and those at Agape Hospice and The Orchard at Brookhaven are to be commended for their dedication to Ron, his family, and for their fine work. He is survived by his loving wife Rosemary Magee; adoring children Rebecca Rose Magee Grapevine and Sean Patrick Magee Grapevine and daughter-in-law Harvest Grace Bashta Grapevine; his beloved brother Douglas E. Grapevine; a vast network of extended family and friends; and his rescue dog, Lucky Lacey. In honor of Ron, please help a neighbor or a stranger; run a 10k or walk a dog; hug a family member and a care worker; raise a glass of good cheer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ahimsa House to support foster dogs (ahimsahouse.org), your local pet charity, or the Rose Library (https://rose.library.emory.edu) at Emory University. There will be an informal Celebration of Ron's amazing life in early July. Keep the party going!

