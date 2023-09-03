Grant, William

GRANT, Sr., William



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. William Grant, Sr. will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Paradise Church of God in Church, 4234 Hendrix Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297. Bishop Paul L. Fortson, Senior Pastor. His body will lie instate at 11:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 11:30 AM, on the day of service. On Wednesday, Interment Georgia National Cemetery, at 1:00 PM.



He leaves to cherish his loving wife, Jacquelyn Grant; four daughters, Velinda (David), Tiawanna (Anson), Michelle, Kimberly (Jayson); four sons, Charles, Gary (Joyce), Thomas (Tasha), Roderick (Shannon); one sister, Helen Harris (late husband, Rudolph); one brother, Samuel Grant (AKA Moe); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.



TODAY, public viewing from 12 Noon - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral