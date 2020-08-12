X

Grant, Richard

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GRANT, Sr., Richard Richard E. Grant, age 80, a native of Atlanta, passed away August 2nd. He attended Brown High School and the University of Georgia. He served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. He is survived by a son, Richard E. Grant, Jr. (wife Stacey) and granddaughter Reagan.

