GRANT, Sr., Richard Richard E. Grant, age 80, a native of Atlanta, passed away August 2nd. He attended Brown High School and the University of Georgia. He served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. He is survived by a son, Richard E. Grant, Jr. (wife Stacey) and granddaughter Reagan.
Grant, Richard
GRANT, Sr., Richard Richard E. Grant, age 80, a native of Atlanta, passed away August 2nd. He attended Brown High School and the University of Georgia. He served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. He is survived by a son, Richard E. Grant, Jr. (wife Stacey) and granddaughter Reagan.