X

Grant, Richard

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GRANT, Richard Celebration of Life Services for Investigator Richard Grant, age 58, will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9 AM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (with INVITATION ONLY), 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy. Decatur, GA. Viewing will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, July 24, 2020 from 6-8 PM also at the South Dekalb Chapel. Interment: PRIVATE. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for service live stream info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

gregoryblevettfuneralhome.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.