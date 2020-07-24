GRANT, Richard Celebration of Life Services for Investigator Richard Grant, age 58, will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9 AM at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (with INVITATION ONLY), 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy. Decatur, GA. Viewing will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, July 24, 2020 from 6-8 PM also at the South Dekalb Chapel. Interment: PRIVATE. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for service live stream info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656.

