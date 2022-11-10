GRANT, Mildred



Mrs. Mildred Dukes Derricott Grant, 91, longtime resident of Bowen Homes formerly of Mableton Georgia. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM from Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Bishop Craig, pastor, assisted by others. Interment at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens, Mableton, Georgia 30126.



She leaves to cherish her memories six children; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held Today from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM in our Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the resident at 10:00 AM, the day of service. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

