GRANT, Markita Jean



Markita Jean Grant, 56, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 29, 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Calvin Sr., and Helen Cameron Grant. She is survived by her brother, Calvin Grant, Jr., of Atlanta, GA; and a niece, Jasmen Rayveen Grant of New York, NY.



