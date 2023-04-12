Grant, Cassandra

GRANT (SMITH),



Mrs. Cassandra Smith Grant, age 58, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away on April 2, 2023, surrounded by her family. Cassandra is survived by her husband, Joel Grant; and children, Ellis (Marissa), Adrianna, and Joshua Grant. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 12 PM, in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com for the Grant family. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060.



