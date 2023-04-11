GRANT, Alice



Ms Alice Potts Grant, age 93, of Roswell, GA, passed away on April 4, 2023. Her career was in nursing as an Assistant Director of Nursing at Cobb General Hospital and a teacher of Nursing at Piedmont Hospital. She was one of the founders of the Roswell Ramblers and a member of the Roswell United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Hoyt Grant, Sr. Survivors include daughter, Diane Purcell (Jim) of Riverview, FL; sons, Hoyt Grant, Jr. of Woodstock, GA and Michael Grant (Susan) of Canton, GA; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family requests memorial contributions to the Roswell United Methodist Church, The Commons Project, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM, with visitation at 1:00 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



