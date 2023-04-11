X

Grant, Alice

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRANT, Alice

Ms Alice Potts Grant, age 93, of Roswell, GA, passed away on April 4, 2023. Her career was in nursing as an Assistant Director of Nursing at Cobb General Hospital and a teacher of Nursing at Piedmont Hospital. She was one of the founders of the Roswell Ramblers and a member of the Roswell United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Hoyt Grant, Sr. Survivors include daughter, Diane Purcell (Jim) of Riverview, FL; sons, Hoyt Grant, Jr. of Woodstock, GA and Michael Grant (Susan) of Canton, GA; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family requests memorial contributions to the Roswell United Methodist Church, The Commons Project, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM, with visitation at 1:00 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother 6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Phipps Plaza Saks Fifth Avenue smash-and-grab: $90,000 in watches gone in seconds
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday
15h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kyle Wright will make season debut for Braves on Tuesday
1h ago
The Latest

Stewart, Sue
1h ago
Brothers, Ina
1h ago
Harrington, Daisy
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
15h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top