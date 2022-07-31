GRAHAM, Shirley H.



September 11, 1927 - July 2, 2022



Shirley Hatfield Graham, 94, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lansing, Michigan, on September 11, 1927.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Lena Krebs Hatfield; her loving husband, John K. Graham; and her granddaughter, Madison Graham Semple.



Shirley graduated from Michigan State with a degree in Physical Education and went on to teach for several years before marrying John. She was a member of numerous clubs and organizations, but took great pride as a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O), Chapter AA.



Shirley is survived by her daughters, Kimberley Graham Semple and Cindy Graham Barrow (Jack); grandchildren, Hannah Kanaan Tihey (Zachary), Matthew Scott Semple, Morgan Barrow McGuffey (Ford) and Emilee Barrow Hendrickson (Brother).



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the Historic Sanctuary at Roswell Presbyterian Church at 11:30 AM. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

